The latest report on the Coronary Stents market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Coronary Stents market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Coronary Stents market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Coronary Stents market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Coronary Stents market.

The report reveals that the Coronary Stents market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Coronary Stents market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Coronary Stents market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Coronary Stents market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Drug Eluting Stent

Bare Metal Stent

Bioresorbable Vascular Stent

By Raw Material

Cobalt Chromium

Stainless Steel

Platinum-Chromium

Nickel-Titanium

Polymer

By End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Drug Eluting Stent product type segment estimated to account for significant market share by 2016 end

The Drug Eluting Stent segment is anticipated to account for 75.6% value share of the global coronary stents market by the end of 2016. This segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Bioresorbable Vascular Stent segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% between 2016 and 2026 and reach a market valuation of US$ 1,617.6 Mn by 2026.

Polymer raw material segment likely to be the most lucrative segment

The Polymer segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 4,215.6 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The Cobalt Chromium segment is estimated to account for 21.4% market share of the global coronary stents market by the end of 2016.

Hospitals end use segment expected to dominate the global coronary stents market in terms of value

The Hospitals segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,851.8 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories segment is estimated to account for 19.8% revenue share by 2016 end.

APEJ market likely to register significant Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period

The APEJ coronary stents market is expected to hold 36.8% revenue share of the global coronary stents market by 2026. The APEJ market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The North America market is anticipated to account for 29.2% market share of the global coronary stents market by 2016 end. Revenue from the North America market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during 2016–2026, to reach a market valuation of US$ 3,426.0 Mn by 2026.

Global coronary stents market players are focussing on product innovation and geographical expansion to augment market share

Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Vascular Concepts, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Hexacath, and Stentys SA are some of the top companies operating in the global coronary stents market. Key market players are focussing on increasing their footprints in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and are expanding their manufacturing facilities and distribution network to gain a larger share of the global coronary stents market.

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation emerged as the market leaders in the global coronary stents market for both the Drug Eluting Stent and Bare Metal Stent segments in 2015. The top three market players are estimated to hold more than 70% revenue share of the global coronary stents market in 2016. Abbott Laboratories accounted for the largest share in the global coronary stents market in 2015. Boston Scientific Corporation held maximum revenue share in Brazil in 2015. The company has a strong foothold in the domestic market of Latin America, particularly in the rapidly growing cardiovascular devices market in Brazil and other emerging countries.

