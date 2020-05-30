To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Home Automation Market report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Home Automation Market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.

Some of The Leading Players of Home Automation Market: Johnson Controls International , Siemens AG, Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International , Control4 Corporation, ABB Ltd., Crestron Electronics , Leviton Manufacturing Company, Lutron Electronics Co, Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Home Automation market is described as a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable a house control its various operations such as in-door temperature, lights, entertainment units and security controls with the help of devices, such as smartphone, tablets and sensor remote controls. The concept of home automation has been in existence since long, however, lately, due to the suitable confluence of vital market, strategic, regulatory and technology trends, the home automation market is expected to witness a new phase in home automation market growth trend.

Market Insights

Aging population in US will drive the home automation market during the forecast period

The US comprises of a huge number of aging population and it is further expected to reach around 72 million by 2030. About two-third of the severely disabled older people are solely dependent on the family for assisted care. This results in great stress for the young working population of the country. Thus, a more feasible and scalable solution is required to meet this demand. Enabling the aging people to live self-reliantly instead of in an adult care facility helps in providing financial savings along with improving the quality of life, reduction in the burden on aged care facilities, and deliver relief to family members. Several home automation solutions such as video surveillance and security alarms are beneficial for elderly people and these systems are expected to drive the growth of home automation market in the US.

Rising cost of energy worldwide resulting in the increased adoption of home automation systems

The electricity prices globally are increasing constantly with the increasing demand for electricity. For instance, on an average, Mexico’s electricity prices are 25% higher than US and Canada. In 2016, the residential rate in Mexico increased by 22% for high-consumption users. Also, in June 2016, electricity prices for residential customers in South Australia were increased. This has created a concern for people residing in different countries regarding energy and cost savings. Thus, home automation solutions particularly, climate control solutions and lighting control solutions are expected to witness a growth and drive the home automation market. These solutions helps the users to control their electricity bills by operating lighting and thermostats of their houses.

