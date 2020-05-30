Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus is a large RNA enveloped virus which belongs to the Alphacoronavirus within the Coronaviridae. Highly virulent in its nature has an 80 to 100% mortality rate in neonatal pigs which causes huge economic burden to breeders and farmers across the globe. The current position is that very few players are active in the market which provides a tremendous opportunity for biopharmaceutical players engaged in veterinary health.

Killed vaccines are representing the largest market share in the type segment for swine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market. The killed vaccines are beneficial in prefarrowing vaccination of the healthy pregnant sows and gilts against the diarrheal disease occurring in the neonatal pigs. The vaccine also has an adjuvant which helps in improving the immune response. Live vaccines are anticipated to register marvelous market growth in the near future as the live attenuated vaccines multiply quickly in the pigs thereby providing a big antigenic stimulus ensuring long-lasting immunity in the adult pigs.

Neonatal pigs are dominating the application segment for swine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market. According to the latest research citings presented by the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) of Canada the PEDV Type II strain is highly virulent in the neonatal pigs resulting in a 100% mortality rate due to watery diarrhea and dehydration. Adult pigs are anticipated to register sturdy market growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing incidence of PEDv Type I infection in the adult pigs. Increasing demand for pork meat worldwide will further determine the swine epidemic vaccines market growth.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for swine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market. The growing incidence of PEDV Type 1 infection in the pig farms primarily drives the market growth in the region. Increasing public health awareness among farmers and breeders regarding the economic burden cost by the spread of this virulent PEDV infection among the swine population in the region. Europe is considered the second-largest regional segment due to the supportive regulatory environment provided by the healthcare agencies for the development and early clearance of PEDV vaccine in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest market growth in the regional segment for swine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market. Increasing demand for pork meat in the South East Asia region primarily drives the market growth in the region.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of swine epidemic diarrhea vaccines are CAVAC, Intervet, Inc. (Merck & Co., Inc.), Zoetis Services, LLC, Nisseiken Co., Ltd., Komipharm international co. ltd. and Green Cross Veterinary Products.

Key Market Movements:

Growing incidence of porcine epidemic diarrhea viral infection among the swine population worldwide

Increasing research and development activities conducted in the biopharmaceutical industries to develop live attenuate vaccines to treat PEDV infection

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the government healthcare agencies to provide early clearance for the use of PEDV vaccines in the pig farms throughout the globe

