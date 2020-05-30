The docketing solution is the software and services that help law firms and court clerks to track court cases, active litigation, and related documentation. Continuous innovations in cloud technology are significantly contributing to the growth of the docketing solution market. Furthermore, docketing solutions eliminate the risk of missed deadlines, increase the quality of communications, provide customized reminders, and optimize internal productivity. Additionally, help to track all the dates for pre-filing, deadlines, and post-grant dates. Thus, triggering the growth of the docketing solution market.

Growing data of legal cases, new patents, and difficulties in handling the data are the major factors contributing to the adoption of docketing solutions. High adoption of advanced technology and an increase in the automated workflow are driving the docketing solution market. However, the high cost of the software and the requirement of extensive training for the usage of this software is a key hindering factor for the growth of the docketing solution market. Moreover, increasing the use of outsourcing docketing services to increase efficiency and save money and time provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the docketing solution market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. ALM Media Properties, LLC.

2. Alt Legal, Inc.

3. Cardinal Intellectual Property, Inc.

4. Clairvolex

5. Decision Design Corporation

6. FlexTrac (TORViC Technologies, Inc.)

7. Sagacious IP

8. Smokeball, Inc.

9. TM Cloud

10. Wellspring

Global Docketing Solution Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

