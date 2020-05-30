Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market during the assessment period.

Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market. The Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

increasing demand for BF3 and its complexes is expected to lead to tremendous growth in the global boron trifluoride and complexes market.

Boron trifluoride is used as an intermediate and catalyst for the manufacture of many pharmaceutical drugs (especially antibiotics) or to accelerate or decelerate the reaction rate.

There have been significant investments in the setting up of new production plants for pharmaceutical manufacturing in India. The cost of setting up of production plants in India is 40% lower as compared to Western countries. This particular factor is boosting the growth of the global boron trifluoride and complexes market in the Asia Pacific region.

“Polymer and petrochemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals by far were considered as the largest application area for boron trifluoride. However, over the last few years, boron trifluoride has also been used in other applications such as flavors and fragrances, nuclear power energy and also as an important catalyst in the manufacturing of semiconductors and solar cells. The use of boron trifluoride and its complexes for such applications and industries is anticipated to boost global market demand over the forecast period.”

— Senior Research Analyst (Chemicals), Future Market Insights

Catalyst application segment gaining traction in the global market owing to significant properties of the final product

Boron trifluoride finds application as a catalyst in a diverse range of chemical reactions such as isomerisation, alkylation, polymerisation, esterfication, condensation, cyclization, hydration dehydration, sulfonation, desulphurisation, nitration, halogenation oxidation and acylation. In terms of revenue, the catalyst segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period while expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2017 – 2027. Growth of the polymers and petrochemicals industry is anticipated to lead to an increase in the consumption of boron trifluoride for applications as a catalyst.

