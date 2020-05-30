Global Electronics Adhesives Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Electronics Adhesives market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Electronics Adhesives market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Electronics Adhesives market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Electronics Adhesives market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Electronics Adhesives market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electronics Adhesives market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Electronics Adhesives Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Electronics Adhesives market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electronics Adhesives market

Most recent developments in the current Electronics Adhesives market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Electronics Adhesives market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Electronics Adhesives market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Electronics Adhesives market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electronics Adhesives market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Electronics Adhesives market? What is the projected value of the Electronics Adhesives market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Electronics Adhesives market?

Electronics Adhesives Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Electronics Adhesives market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Electronics Adhesives market. The Electronics Adhesives market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market: Segmentations

The electronics adhesives market has been segmented based on type of material into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. By product type, the electronics adhesives market includes UV cured, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others. The major applications of electronics adhesives include encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coating and surface mounting are the two leading application segments, together accounting for a share of 61.4% by the end of the forecast period.

The global electronics adhesives market has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for electronics adhesives and this region is poised to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The surging production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has greatly contributed toward the growth of the APAC electronics adhesives market.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronics adhesives is primarily driven by the growing usage of electronics components across several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. The rising use of connected devices and the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices have also driven the demand for electronics adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronics adhesives market include the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the surging consumption of automated appliances. Enterprise electronics are likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period while electronic appliances are expected to fuel the market in terms of volume.

On the flip side, strict government regulations curbing VOC emissions and the volatility in feedstock prices threaten to hamper the growth of the electronics adhesives market.

The key players studied in the report are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Corning.

