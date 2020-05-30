Analysis Report on Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities that currently direct the dynamics of the overall market. Additionally, the chapter recommends and predicts the future conditions of the market. Market strategy tool such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis has also been incorporated in this report to provide rational analysis about the level of competition within the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India. The executive summary incorporated in this study summarizes the exhaustive insights about the study technique and the market. Moreover, it includes a market snapshot, which provides a glance into the current scenario of the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India in terms of current and future market size and growth rate. Competitor analysis tools such as market share analysis and value chain analysis have also been included in the market overview section of the report to deliver a broad analysis of the overall market scenario in the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India.

The sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India has been segmented based on chemical formulation, application, end-user, and surgery stage. The market is segmented into the major types of chemical formulations used to manufacture sterilizers and equipment disinfectors such as chlorhexidine gluconate based formulations, alcohol-based agents, povidone-iodine based formulations, benzalkonium chloride based formulations, octenidine hydrochloride based formulations, ethyl-hexadecyl-dimethyl ammonium based formulations and others (aldehydes, hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorites, and chlorine-based disinfectors). The report also studies the market in terms of application areas such as hospitals and veterinary care centers, where sterilizers and disinfectors are generally used. The hospitals segment has been sub-segmented into general hospitals and dental care centers. Furthermore, the general hospitals segment has been sub-segmented into wound care applications, burn care applications, and ulcer care applications. The dental care centers segment has been categorized into surgical care applications and diagnostics care applications. By end-users, the study includes patients and caregivers; hospital and nursing staff; operating rooms, ICUs and nursing tables; equipment and devices used during surgery, and others. Based on surgery stages, the market has been segmented into pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative stages. The market size and volume estimations for the period from 2012 to 2020 have been provided for each of the major formulations and applications mentioned above in terms of INR Crore and Tons. Along with the market size and volume estimations that were projected considering 2013 as the base year and 2012 as the historical year, the CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 have also been provided.

The study concludes with profiles of leading players as well as end-users of disinfectors (hospitals), which comprise business insights about the major companies actively involved in the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India. The study profiles the market players in terms of company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major enterprises profiled in this study include 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Antrix Hygiene Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Medi-Vet Animal Health, LLC, PSK Pharma Private Limited, Raman & Weil Pvt. Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Sanosil Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Schülke India Pvt. Ltd., UPS Hygienes Pvt. Ltd., Win-Medicare Pvt. Ltd., and Zep Superior Solutions. The end-users (hospitals) profiled in this study are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Limited, and Wockhardt Hospitals. Market share analysis that has been provided in context with the disinfectant manufacturers operating in the market would help new entrants to understand the key business concepts and frameworks as well as to identify the product lines of the existing companies for strengthening their position in the overall market.

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Chemical Formulations

Chlorhexidine Gluconate Based Formulations

Alcohol Based Agents

Povidone-Iodine Based Formulations

Benzalkonium Chloride Based Formulations

Octenidine Hydrochloride Based Formulations

Ethyl – hexadecyl – dimethyl Ammonium Based Formulations

Others (Aldehydes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Hypochlorites and Chlorine Based Disinfectors)

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Applications

Hospitals General Hospitals Wound Care Burn Care Ulcer Care Dental Care Centers Surgical Care Diagnostic Care

Veterinary Care Centers

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by End-users

Patients and Caregivers

Hospital and Nursing Staff

Operating Rooms, ICUs and Nursing Tables

Equipment and Devices used during Surgery

Others (Veterinary and Diagnostic Care Centers)

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market, by Surgery Stages

Pre-operative

Intra-operative

Post-operative

