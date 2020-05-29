World coronavirus Dispatch: Prosthetic Heart Valve Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Prosthetic Heart Valve market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Prosthetic Heart Valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Prosthetic Heart Valve market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Prosthetic Heart Valve and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
Market segmentation
By Product Type
- Mechanical Heart Valves
- Mechanical Aortic Valve
- Mechanical Mitral Valve
- Biological/Tissue Heart Valves
- Tissue Aortic Valve
- Tissue Mitral Valve
- Transcatheter Heart Valves
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres
By Region
- North America
- Latin America Excluding Brazil
- Brazil
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Tissue Heart Valves product type segment expected to dominate the global prosthetic heart valve market in terms of value
The Tissue Heart Valves segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The Transcatheter Heart Valves segment accounted for 27.2% value share of the global prosthetic heart valve market in 2015 and is estimated to account for over 31.0% revenue share of the global prosthetic heart valve market by the end of 2026.
Hospitals end user segment likely to project increased revenue growth during the forecast period
The Hospitals segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4,717.2 Mn by the end of 2016 and register a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.9 Bn by the end of 2026. The Hospitals segment is projected to remain dominant in the global prosthetic heart valve market in terms of value over the forecast period, attributed to a large number of cardiac patients opting for hospitals to undergo treatment.
North America, Western Europe, and APEJ expected to be the fastest growing regional markets throughout the forecast period
North America and Western Europe accounted for over half the revenue share of the global prosthetic heart valve market in 2015. The North America prosthetic heart valve market accounted for a market share of 41.0% in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue in the global prosthetic heart valve market throughout the forecast period. Increased THV procedures coupled with rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high conventional surgical risk patients is expected to result in significant growth of the global prosthetic heart valve market in North America. The Western Europe prosthetic heart valve market is expected to account for the second largest market value share owing to product maturity and increased awareness levels among the population in the region.
Leading market players are concentrating on providing differentiated treatment options to patients to retain market share
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, SYMETIS, LivaNova PLC, CryoLife, Inc., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, and JenaValve Technology, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global prosthetic heart valve market. Top companies are focussing on delivering differentiated therapies to cardiac patients and are strengthening their foothold in the global prosthetic heart valve market through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.
