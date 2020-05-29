Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

The global white spirits market was valued at $5,360 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $7,671 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. White spirits are substances comprising aliphatic, alicyclic, and aromatic hydrocarbons with carbon numbers in the range of C7 to C12. These are clear, colorless, and flammable liquids with a flash point of approximately 21C-68C.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Total S.A.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Compaa Espaola de Petrleos, S.A.U.

Neste Oyj

Haltermann Carless

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Al Sanea Chemical Products

GSB Chemicals

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013449

These have a density of approximately 0.8 g/ml, slight water solubility, and a vapor pressure in the range of 0.3-3.0 kPa. They have a distinct odor with an odor threshold of 0.5-5.0 mg/m3 in air due to the high content of aromatic hydrocarbons.

In 2016, Europe and North America were the leading revenue contributors to the global market. In the same year, Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate, owing to a substantial rise in the demand for white spirits in infrastructural development.

The global white spirits market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, it is divided into type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 0. Based on application, it is classified into paint thinner, extraction solvent, cleaning solvent, degreasing solvent, fuel, disinfectant, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013449

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.