The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Micro Irrigation Systems market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Micro Irrigation Systems market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Micro Irrigation Systems market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Micro Irrigation Systems market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Micro Irrigation Systems market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Micro Irrigation Systems market during the assessment period.

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Micro Irrigation Systems market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Micro Irrigation Systems market. The Micro Irrigation Systems market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is predicted to be the most attractive region in the global micro irrigation systems market in terms of absolute and incremental dollar opportunity and all major companies are highly advised to cater to the discerning needs of countries in this volatile region. The two nations to focus the maximum attention on would be the billion people strong behemoths of China and India. China has only 10% of its agricultural land under micro irrigation systems and it represents the single largest opportunity. In neighbouring India, the percentage of agricultural land under micro irrigation is even less, making the region an area of assured growth in the micro irrigation systems market for some time to come. Farmers in the APEJ micro irrigation systems market with decent water and energy supplies could be hesitant to shift away from their conventional, tried-and-tested farming methods. The farmers typically have well-set surface irrigation and may not even be aware of the micro irrigation systems market. There could also be scepticism or distrust towards new technology and this is likely to hamper adoption and revenue growth in the regional market.

India the most important country in the APEJ micro irrigation systems market

From a market value of over US$ 480 Mn in 2016, the India micro irrigation systems market is projected to be worth almost US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2027, registering a 15.4% CAGR. India should show the highest growth rate, making it a market that players in the micro irrigation systems market would be unwise to ignore.

