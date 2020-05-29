The objective of Unified Monitoring market report is to provide a detailed analysis of ICT industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyse the growth trends, and future prospects. By keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend, market research analysis has been carried out to provide quality market insights. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Unified Monitoring market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report.

The “Global Unified Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of unified monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global unified monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading unified monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Unified monitoring serves as an integrated platform that monitors physical, virtual, and cloud IT infrastructure for availability and performance in any organization. The solution aims at reducing service outages, improving IT productivity, and optimizing capital investment while also maintaining industry compliances. Increasing adoption of networking solutions and internet of things (IoT) is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape: Unified Monitoring market

1.Acronis

2.Appdynamics

3.CA Technologies

4.Dynatrace

5.Fata Informatica

6.Groundwork Open Source

7.Opsview

8.Paessler

9.Zenoss

10.Zoho Corporation

The unified monitoring market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of networking solutions among telecom and education sector. Furthermore, associated advantages such as low-cost, faster deployment, agility, and security are likely to fuel the growth of market. However, reluctance among organizations towards adopting newer technologies may hamper the growth of unified monitoring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rapid adoption among SMEs to improve customer experience opens up new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Chapter Details of Unified Monitoring Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Unified Monitoring Market Landscape

Part 04: Unified Monitoring Market Sizing

Part 05: Unified Monitoring Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

