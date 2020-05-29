The global popcorn market was valued at $9,060 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $15,098 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Popcorn is a type of maize or corn kernel, which expands and puffs up when heated. It is prepared by heating corn kernel which turns the water into steam, builds pressure inside the kernel, and convert it into popcorn. Popcorn is a snacking choice almost in all countries and regions. Two types of popcorn are available commercially-ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn. These are mainly used as snack at homes as well as in the movie theatres, fairs, and circus. Butter, cheese, and caramel are the traditional flavors available in the market. Whereas, new flavors such as jalapeno, sea salt, cracked pepper, bacon, and salted caramel are introduced recently in market.

Leading players of Popcorn Market:

The Hershey Company (Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.), Conagra Brands, Inc., Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (Diamond Food), Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG. (KP Snacks Limited), PepsiCo (Frito-Lay), Eagle Family Foods Group LLC (Popcorn, Indiana LLC), Propercorn, Quinn Foods LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Weaver Popcorn Company, Inc.

The “Global Popcorn Market Analysis” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Popcorn market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Popcorn market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Popcorn market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Microwave Popcorn

Ready-to-eat Popcorn

Segmentation by End User:

Household

Commercial

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Popcorn market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Popcorn market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Popcorn Market illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Popcorn Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application. Forecast and analysis of Popcorn Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Popcorn Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Popcorn Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

