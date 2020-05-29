Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The telecom billing solutions include various activity including the process of usage tracking for data and voice, generating invoices, levying charges upon respective tariffs, aggregating, enabling CRM (customer relationship management) through the various cloud-based solutions on private, and hybrid cloud. The several services offered by telecom operators such as VOIP, IPTV, data, voice, post-paid and prepaid services with different payment models; all of these need to be served on a single system, thereby increasing adoption of cloud-based billing that propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid economic development, increasing penetration of smartphones, and rapid internet adoption in individual customers are also positively impacting the telecom cloud billing market.

Some of The Major Players In Telecom Cloud Billing Market:

1. Amdocs

2. AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

3. Cerillion

4. CGI Group, Inc.

5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6. NetCracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)

7. Optiva, Inc.

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Tech Mahindra Limited

10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Lower operational & administration costs, high subscriber growth, and increased demand for bundled services are some factors that driving the telecom cloud billing market growth. However, stringent telecom regulations and the use of legacy systems may hamper the growth of the telecom cloud billing market. Furthermore, advancement and increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, increasing mobile penetration, and the need for real-time billing are expected to propel the growth of the telecom cloud billing market in the coming year.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Telecom Cloud Billing Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Telecom Cloud Billing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

