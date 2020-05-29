Surgical Masks are used as a protective barrier, worn by health professionals during surgery or while tending to patients in order to avoid contact with bacteria shed in the form of liquid droplets and aerosols from mouth and nose or infectious blood and body fluids.

The Surgical Mask Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing awareness regarding airborne infections, nonwovens production technology, increasing focus towards preventing hospital-acquired infections, improvement of healthcare infrastructure and services, surge in disposable income and significant increase in geriatric pollution. Nevertheless, innovations in nanotechnology and substitutions by respirators is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

– 3M Company

– Cartel Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

– Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

– Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited

– Mediblue Health Care Private Limited

– Medline Industries Inc.

– Plasti Surge Insustries

– Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

– Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

– Venus Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Surgical Mask market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Surgical Mask market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

