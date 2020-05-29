Radiation Oncology helps in stopping cancer cells from growing using ion radiation to control or kill malignant cancer cells.

The Radiation Oncology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising adoption of this therapy, growing prevalence of cancer, emergence of novel technologies, growing geriatric population, and expanding medicinal services awareness. Nevertheless, high cost of instrument and treatment, reactions and dearth of skilled specialties is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain.

The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Radiation Oncology Market globally. This report on ‘Radiation Oncology Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Company Profiles:

– Varian Medical Systems

– Elekta AB

– Accuray Incorporated

– Ion Beam Applications SA

– C.R. Bard, Inc.

– Isoray Medical, Inc.

– Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

– Nordian Inc.

– NTP Radioisotopes

– Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company

The “Global Radiation Oncology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Radiation Oncology market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Application, Technology and geography. The global Radiation Oncology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation Oncology/lung stent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Radiation Oncology market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and Technology. Based on Product the market is segmented into External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy and Others. External Beam Radiation Therapy, by Product Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators, Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems and Proton Therapy. Brachytherapy, by Product is further sub-segmented into Seeds, Applicators and Afterloaders and Electronic Brachytherapy.

Based on Application the market is segmented into External Beam Radiation Therapy and Internal Beam Radiation Therapy. External Beam Radiation Therapy, by Application is further sub segmented into Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Others. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy is further sub segmented into Prostate Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Penile Cancer and Others. Based on Technology the market is segmented into External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy and Others. External Beam Radiation Therapy, by technology is further sub segmented into Image-Guided Radiotherapy, Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy, Stereotactic Technology, Proton Beam Therapy, 3D Conformal Radiotherapy and Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy. Brachytherapy, by Technology is further sub segmented into Low-Dose Rate and High Dose Rate.

