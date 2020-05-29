A chemical compound is a substance constituting various alike molecules, composed of atoms of more than one element and held together by some chemical bonds. A purging compound is a plastic resin compound, used to clean primary plastic machinery namely, extruders, blow molding & injection molding machine, hot runner machine etc. It removes the deposition of the carbon layer and other stains explicitly from the machines helps in reducing downtime and improving the quality. Not only machines but the purging compounds also cleans the screws and barrels. The application of these compounds are more efficient and effective as compared to the traditional methods of cleaning. The best advantage of a purging compound is that it eases color and material changeovers in less time. Unwanted specks purge prevents the rejection of machinery parts.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Purging Compoundsmarket globally. This report on ‘Purging Compoundsmarket’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Purging compounds maintain the operational efficiency of the modern thermoplastic processor. This is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Extensive consumption of plastic in industries, along with rapid expansion in automotive, healthcare, electronic, packaging industries also drives the development in the purging compound market. Huge cost involved in the production of purging compound and therefore their elevating prices, restrain the growth of the market. The shift in the preference for reducing machine downtime, curbing raw material wastage along with lower cleaning costs are some factors expected to accelerate the purging compound market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Chem-Trend L.P

Dyna-Purge

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Magna Purge

Purgex

RapidPurge

The Dow Chemical Company

VELOX GmbH

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Purging Compoundsmarket.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the purging compounds market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The purging compounds market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

