Catalyst is a material that accelerates the rate of any chemical reaction without undergoing any permanent chemical change. The catalysts continue to act repeatedly, and this is why they are required in minor scales while altering the reaction rate. Precious metal catalysts are catalysts containing noble metals. They consist of nano-scale precious metal particles which are highly dispersed and supported on a high surface area. Some common instances are carbon, silica, and alumina. Precious metal catalysts are mainly applied in exhaust systems in automobiles and also in electrical generators. Each of these precious metal catalysts have unique characteristics and are primarily used in reactions of organic synthesis.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Precious Metal Catalystsmarket globally. This report on ‘Precious Metal Catalystsmarket’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global precious metal catalysts market is driven by the incrementing R&D investments in precious metal market with the motive to reduce cost and gain maximum returns. Another factor driving the market is the surging demand for petrochemicals from industries like automotive and construction. However, replacement of precious metal catalysts by bio-based chemicals and thermal degradation are obstructing the growth of the market. The robustly growing automotive sector is likely to act as an opportunity in the development of precious metal catalysts market in the years to come.

The global precious metal catalysts market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into platinum, palladium, ruthenium, rhodium, rhenium, iridium, gold, silver and others. On the basis of application the market is broken into automotive, refining, petrochemicals, oil, mining and others. As per end use industry the market is bifyrcated into automobile, pharmaceutical, refinery and others.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Alfa Aesar

Chimet S.p.A.

Clariant International Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Heraeus Group

Johnson Matthey

Sabin Metal Corporation

Shaanxi Kai Da Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt. Ltd

Xi’an Catalyst New Materials Co., Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Precious Metal Catalystsmarket. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Precious Metal Catalystsmarket segments and regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the precious metal catalysts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The precious metal catalysts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

