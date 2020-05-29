Polyurea is a polymeric component which provides environmental protection and structural enhancement. Polyurea is extracted as a product of step-growth polymerization of isocyanate and synthetic resin. Coatings of polyurea have properties such as high elongation, energy absorption capacities, and fast gel time, etc. It is applied in various application such as manhole and tunnel coatings, tank liners, truck bed liners, and others. Polyurea has qualities such as high reactivity, lower sensitivity to moisture, high tensile strength, and high elongation which provide high performance coatings. Polyurea coatings have very low drying time, which provides the possibility for multiple layers of coatings in less time. Polyurea coatings are applied in various industries such as building & construction, transportation, landscape, and others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Polyurea Coatingsmarket globally. This report on ‘Polyurea Coatingsmarket’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Armorthane Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nukote Coating Systems

Rhino Linings Corporation

Specialty Products Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Versaflex Inc.

Voelkel Industrial Products GmbH (VIP)

Wasser Corporation

Rising demand for coatings material from industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil, and gas will drive the polyurea coatings market. Increasing demand for an alternative coatings option instead of epoxy, acrylic, etc. will suffice the demand growth further in the forecasted period. Polyurea coatings are costlier in a competitive market, which may create some hindrance in the market. However, polyurea coatings are environment-friendly and have no VOC content which will create some new opportunities for the polyurea coatings market.

The “Polyurea Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyurea coatings market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, type, technology, application, and region. The polyurea coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Polyurea coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The polyurea coatings market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, technology, application. On the basis of raw material, the Polyurea coatings market is segmented into, aromatic isocyanate-based segment, isocyanate-based segment. On the basis of type, the polyurea coatings market is segmented into, pure polyurea, hybrid polyurea. On the basis of technology, the polyurea coatings market is segmented into, spraying, pouring, hand mixing. On the basis of application, the Polyurea coatings market is segmented into, building & construction, transportation, industrial application, landscape.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Polyurea Coatingsmarket. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Polyurea Coatingsmarket segments and regions.

