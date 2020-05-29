Orthopedic braces are medical devices used to treat musculoskeletal injuries. Braces are used to align correctly, position, stabilize, support and protect the parts of the body (joints, muscles and bones) as they heal from the orthopedic injury or trauma. During the process of rehabilitation and recovery, most of the medical practitioners prescribe braces.

Worldwide OTC Braces Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the OTC Braces industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global OTC Braces market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global OTC Braces market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the OTC Braces players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading OTC Braces Market Players:

BREG, INC. DJO, LLC BAUERFEIND AG DEROYAL INDUSTRIES, INC. ÖSSUR HF OPPO MEDICAL, INC. ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. (US) OTTOBOCK HOLDING GMBH 3M BIRD AND CRONIN, INC.

An exclusive OTC Braces market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global OTC Braces Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global OTC Braces market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The global OTC braces market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented as, knee braces, back hip and spine braces, lower spine braces, neck and cervical braces, shoulder braces, elbow braces, hand and wrist braces, facial braces. Based on type, the market is segmented into soft and elastic braces, hard and rigid braces, hinged braces. Based on application, the market is segmented into ligament injury repair, preventive care, osteoarthritis, compression therapy and other applications. On the basis of the distribution channel, the OTC braces market is categorized as pharmacies and retailers, e-commerce platforms, orthopedic clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global OTC Braces market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall OTC Braces market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.



Also, key OTC Braces market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global OTC Braces Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the OTC Braces Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

