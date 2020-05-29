The growth of the sterilization services market in the US is determined due to factors such as the easy increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, and a rising number of surgical procedures is dominating the sterilization services market across the region.

The health care settings such as hospitals, clinics and others encounters with large number of patients regularly. These patients carry various infections along with them. The health care facilities are potential source of infections. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any given time, about 1 of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has a Health care–associated infections. This indicates an urgent need for the proper sterilization and disinfection procedures to avoid infection among the patients. Moreover, presence of a large number of service providers in the region is propelling the growth of the market.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of sterilization services across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is estimated to dominate the sterilization services market in the North American region. The growth of the sterilization services is attributed due to easy access to sterilization services, rising surgical procedures and other factors.

The US has experienced an increase in surgical procedures and it is the sixth leading chronic health condition across the country. According to the study by the American Cancer Society, it is stated that about 1.73 million new cases of cancer are detected in 2018 in the US. The demand for sterilization services is much higher across the country. The awareness about the sterilization services has encouraged various market leaders to launch their sterilization services.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009035/checkout/basic/single/monthly

NORTH AMERICA STERILIZATION SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Method

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Other Sterilization Methods

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Service Type

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery

Offsite Sterilization Services

Onsite Sterilization Services

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Food and Beverages

Other End Users

North America Sterilization Services Market – By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Cosmed Group

E-BEAM Services Inc

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

MEDISTRI SA

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Sterigenics U.S. LLC

Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd.

Cantel Medical

STERIS plc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009035/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]