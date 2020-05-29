This North America POS Software report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business. General market conditions and probable market for a new product to be launched are also analysed in this North America POS Software market report. BMI team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this North America POS Software market report world-class.

North America POS Software market report also delivers the list of the leading competitors and provides the insights into strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the ABC industry. North America POS Software market research report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, and major applications.

The advantages of POS for cashless payments are fast and reliable transactions, offline connectivity, standard payment processing rates, secure payments, EMV payments, and responsive customer support. Countries including Egypt, Russia, and Indonesia are embarking on the cashless journey, which would also play a role in driving the market for POS. Therefore, with the increasing conceptualization of cashless transaction pertaining to rising digitization, the POS software market growth is likely to accelerate in the near future.

Company Profiles

AccuPOS

Clover Networ

Dell

Honeywell International

Infor

Ingenico Group SA

Intuit

Lightspeed POS

Shopkeep

Vend Limited

In the era of continuous technological development, the POS software is expected to be introduced in new technologies for the benefit of diversified industries. The biometric POS systems might include machines that can be equipped with either a biometric module or biometric cards. Therefore, the development of authentication options for making payment through mobile POS is also gaining traction. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market. The North America POS software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The POS software then helps businesses organize this information and synchronize and distribute it to different departments—marketing, sales, customer service, and technical support—to improve customer experience and acquisition. However, these factors are likely to drive the POS software market in North America during the forecast period.

North America POS Software Market–Segmentation

North America POS Software Market By Component

Software

Services

North America POS Software Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America POS Software Market By Application

Inventory Tracking

Purchasing Management

Sales Reporting

Customer Engagement

Others

North America POS Software Market By End User

BFSI

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

North America POS Software Market By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

