In North America, there has been rising burden of medication non-adherence (MNA) on healthcare system. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), medication non-adherence is the major clinical problem in chronic disease management. Rates of non-adherence with any medication vary at an average of 50%. Nearly US$ 213 Bn considered wasteful and avoidable. About US$ 105.4 billion per year, results from medication non-adherence to treat chronic diseases. Diabetes is the second-largest contributor, accounting for US$ 24.6 billion. Conditions such as cardiovascular disease and other diabetes-related complications are not considered in this. Non-adherence of a patient to the prescribed medications is placing a huge burden on the patient and the country’s healthcare system.

Top Dominating Key Players:

McKesson Corporation Genoa WestRock Company Catalyst Healthcare Ltd. Omnicell, Inc. TCGRx (Parata Systems) Swisslog Holding AG (Talyst, LLC.) RxSafe, LLC Cardinal Health, Inc. Accu-Chart Plus

In 2012, in the US, it was estimated medication non-adherence causes 125,000 deaths and 10% of hospitalizations which costs approximately US$ 528 Billion.

Around half of the patients with type 2 diabetes in their first year of therapy fail to take at least 80% of prescribed medication. Around US$ 65,464 all-cause cost can be saved on each 1% rise in medication adherence among 1000 patients with diabetes.

The chronic nature and lifelong dependency on medication of diabetes pose an important challenge for patients and the provider. Recent advancements in medication adherence technology are also helping to ease the burden associated with non-adherence.

