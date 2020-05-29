The increased demand from regional authorities for higher safety in countries such as the US and Canada encourages the growth of the .

It is anticipated that rising oil and gas prices and growing upstream activities will increase the growth for emergency shutdown systems market, especially from off-shore establishments as the demand for ESD systems comes from midstream, upstream, and downstream oil refinery activities. Laws and regulations such as the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) enforce safety and environmental laws for the off-shore oil and gas industry in the US, among others. However, limited penetration across SMEs in emerging economies and narrow scope for cross vertical standardization might hamper the emergency shutdown systems market growth during the forecast period. One of the latest trends impacting emergency shutdown systems market growth is the automated industrial control system.

Top Key Players: Siemens AG,ABB Ltd.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,National Oilwell Varco, Inc.,Cameron International Corporation,OMRON Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Yokogawa Electric Corporation

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market–Segmentation

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Component

Switches

Sensors

Programmable Safety System

Safety Valves

Actuators

Others

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Control Method

Pneumatic

Electrical

Fiber Optic

Hydraulic

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By End User Industry

Oil & Gas

Refining

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America emergency shutdown system market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in the demand for minimizing hydrocarbon leakages, especially in off-shore oilfield-based projects, is one of the major factors driving the emergency shutdown systems market.

