NEW STUDY: ASIA PACIFIC EMERGENCY SHUTDOWN SYSTEMS MARKET TO 2027 INSIGHTS SHARED IN A DETAILED REPORT
Laws and regulations such as the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) enforce safety and environmental laws for the off-shore oil and gas industry is likely to drive the emergency shutdown system market. The surge in the demand for minimizing hydrocarbon leakages, especially in off-shore oilfield-based projects, is one of the major factors driving the emergency shutdown systems market
Companies are continuously investing in projects relating to improvement of operations and safety at workplaces such as refineries and power generation. Further, with the help of fiber-optic links, the signals are relayed to the Safety Manager in the central control house. Thus, the consolidation of industrial control systems with emergency shutdown systems is driving the growth of the emergency shutdown systems market.
Top Key Players: Siemens AG,ABB Ltd.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,National Oilwell Varco, Inc.,Cameron International Corporation,OMRON Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By Component
- Switches
- Sensors
- Programmable Safety System
- Safety Valves
- Actuators
- Others
Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By Control Method
- Pneumatic
- Electrical
- Fiber Optic
- Hydraulic
Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By End User Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Refining
- Power Generation
- Chemical
- Others
Asia-Pacific Emergency Shutdown System Market By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness a high growth in water management industry owing to high industrial growth, water scarcity, environment pollution, as well as emerging government regulations and investments. Such initiatives are expected to boost the Emergency Shutdown system market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
