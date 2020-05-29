Global Microlearning Industry presents key statistics on the market status and it’s an essential source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the Global Microlearning industry.

Microlearning is an all-inclusive approach for the skill-based education and learning that deals with moderately small learning units. Microlearning involves the strategies that are short-term-focused especially designed for skill based learning, understanding, and education. This approach is capable enough for addressing the challenges that are associated with the slow learners.

Factors including the rising demand for deskless training across industries are driving the microlearning market. However, factors including high cost involved are projected to hinder the growth of the market. Proliferation of gamification in education & training is anticipated to further supplement the growth of the microlearning market.

The market players from Microlearning market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Microlearning market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Axonify Inc.

Epignosis (Talentcards)

IBM Corporation

Gnowbe

iSpring Solutions, Inc.

Mindtree Ltd.

mLevel

Saba Software

SwissVBS

Smartup

The "Global Microlearning Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The global Microlearning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global microlearning market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the microlearning market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the microlearning market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Microlearning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Microlearning Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Microlearning market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Microlearning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

