The global liquid biopsy market accounted for $634 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $3,805 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 28.9% from 2017 to 2023. Liquid biopsies are non-invasive blood tests that detect tumor DNA & RNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are released into the blood from the primary tumors and metastatic sites. It is a minimally invasive technology for the detection of molecular biomarkers, excluding expensive or invasive procedures.

Some of the key players of Liquid Biopsy Market:

Biocept, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Janssen Diagnostics, LLC., Trovagene Inc., Guardant Health Inc., GRAIL, MDX Health SA

Product & Service Segmentation:

Reagents, Instruments, Services

Cancer Type Segmentation:

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Other Cancers

Major Regions play vital role in Liquid Biopsy market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Research objectives

