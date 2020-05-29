Exponential growth in the count of law enforcement officers and guards has significantly driven the growth in law enforcement & guarding market. The increasing number of armed guards have had a substantial contribution in raising the amount of equipment sales per officer, this is majorly because the armed guards usually require more guarding equipment. During the forthcoming years the demand is forecasted to remain high, owing to the burgeoning adoption of technological advanced and expensive products such as drones, body cameras and conducted electrical weapons. Furthermore, the widespread expansion in agencies utilizing these products are also projected to benefit the stationary cameras, and license plate readers.

The “Global Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment industry with a focus on the global Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type and geography. The global Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Atlantic Tactical, Armour Epress, Central Lake Armor Express, L-3 Communications, Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, TASER International, Safariland & WatchGuard Video, COBAN Technologies Incorporated, DuraTech USA Incorporated, and Point Blank Enterprises Incorporated, among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Law Enforcement & Guarding Equipment market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

