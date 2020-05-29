Industrial radiography is a non – destructive testing where manufactured components are inspected to verify the internal structure and integrity of the sample. Industrial radiography is utilizing either X – rays or gamma rays, both in forms of electromagnetic radiation. Industrial radiography equipment is gaining popularity across the globe, especially in developing economies. This popularity is expanding semiconductor industry and increasing miniaturization of electronic components globally.

Rising demand for radiography equipment from automotive and aerospace industry, increased the accuracy of inspection. The adoption of advanced technology, strict regulation of government towards safety are majorly driving the Industrial Radiography Equipment market. However, high operational cost and risk of radiation are limiting the Industrial Radiography Equipment market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization, provision of customized solutions and the growing opportunity for radiography in additive manufacturing are expected to create new roads for the Industrial Radiography Equipment market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are 3DX-Ray Ltd, Anritsu Corporation, Bosello High Technology S. R. L. , Comet Group, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric, Nikon Corporation, NOVO DR Ltd, PerkinElmer, and Shimadzu Corporation

The Global Industrial Radiography Equipment market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique and industry. Based on imaging technique, the market is segmented as film – based radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented petrochemical and gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and transportation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Radiography Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industrial Radiography Equipment market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Analysis- Global Analysis Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Imaging Technique Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

