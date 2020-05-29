Sameer Joshi

Industrial gloves are used as a personal protective equipment in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare, to ensure worker’s safety and maintain sanitary conditions at work places. These gloves help to avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries. The industrial gloves can be disposable as well as reusable based on the requirement of specific work environment.

What is the Dynamics of Industrial Gloves Market?

The industrial gloves can be disposable as well as reusable based on the requirement of specific work environment. The reusable gloves are generally thicker and are used in harsher work environment whereas the disposable gloves are usually used in product protection and milder work environment. The threat of injury to the hands of workers, arising due to the harsh work environment and risk of product contamination has created an impending need for industrial gloves. Industrial gloves including reusable and disposable gloves have addressed this need as they offer hand protection and product protection respectively.

What is the SCOPE of Industrial Gloves Market?

Industrial gloves market, in terms of revenue, was evaluated at $4,912.9 million in 2014 and is estimated to garner $9,774.5 million by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about work safety, increasing variety of threats to the personnel, rapidly growing food processing industry and rising demand for high dexterity gloves, are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the world industrial gloves market during the analysis period.

What is the Market Segmentation?

In addition, the outbreak of various epidemics such as swine flu, ebola among others resulting in increased use of gloves in product protection applications is significantly fostering the demand in the industrial gloves market. Factors restraining the market growth are unstable raw material prices and the use of robotics in manufacturing. The introduction of new glove designs with better grip and convenience are likely to offer better growth prospects in future. Moreover, rapid industrialization and improving healthcare reforms in Asia Pacific region would also provide a boost to the growth of industrial gloves market.

What is the Regional Framework of Industrial Gloves Market?

The reusable industrial gloves are further classified based on the application, protection type and glove type. Based on application, the reusable industrial gloves market is segmented into machinery, oil & gas, metal fabrication, automotive, chemical, construction, plane manufacturing, food processing, office building cleaners, healthcare and others. Based on protection type, the reusable industrial gloves market is segmented into general purpose/ mechanical protection, chemical/ liquid protection and product protection. Based on glove type, the reusable industrial gloves market is segmented into dipped gloves, knitted gloves, supported knitted gloves and others. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the aforesaid segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions.

