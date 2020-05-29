A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Outdoor Hot Tub market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Outdoor Hot Tub market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Outdoor Hot Tub market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Outdoor Hot Tub market.

As per the report, the Outdoor Hot Tub market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Outdoor Hot Tub market are highlighted in the report. Although the Outdoor Hot Tub market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Outdoor Hot Tub market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Outdoor Hot Tub market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Outdoor Hot Tub market

Segmentation of the Outdoor Hot Tub Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Outdoor Hot Tub is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Outdoor Hot Tub market.

Product Launch and Strategic Acquisition: Key Players to Focus on Improving Customer Touch Points and Brand Perception

To sustain their lead in the competitive market and improve their brand recognition, leading market players are focusing on engaging in strategic acquisitions and product launches. For instance, Jacuzzi Brands LLC has acquired BathWraps and Hydropool Hot Tubs and Swim Spas. Through this strategic acquisition, the companies are focusing on developing innovative and novel custom bathtubs and showers. This acquisition will enable the companies to improve their growth prospect and brand perception.

In addition, leading companies such as B&M is focused on developing and offering a range of outdoor hot tubs that are equipped with 81 air jets. The company is focused towards incorporating the heating and bubbling features that offers comfortable and effective massage experience. In order to increase their customer touch point, leading companies are focusing on offering novel and innovative products at various e-commerce platforms at a discounted prices.

While major companies are concentrating on expanding their customer base, market players in the unorganized sectors and new companies in various countries can pose significant challenges for the leading brands. As customers prefer purchasing products equipped with intelligent technological solutions offered at cheaper prices, small market players and new companies such as Splash & Relax and Shenzhen Keya Sauna & Swimming Pool Equipment are focusing on offering technologically enhanced outdoor hot tubs at discounted or reasonable costs along with verification certificates.

To improve their position in the competitive market, leading companies such as Jacuzzi, Aquavia, and Villeroy & Boch are also focusing on expanding their customer base by offering these products at comparatively cheaper prices through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Alibaba.com, Overstock.com, and Homedepot.com. Through offering lucrative offers at discounted prices, leading brands are focusing on improving their brand recognition and increasing their customer touch points.

Some of the major market players identified in the global outdoor hot tub market include Acquavia, Jacuzzi, Lifesmart, Villeroy & Boch, and Apollo Spas.

