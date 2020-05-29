The report on Oilseeds Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Oilseeds Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Oilseeds are seed or crop such as flaxseed which is grown mainly for oil. Oilseed crops are primarily grown for edible oil. The oil content of oilseeds ranges from about 20% for soybeans to over 40% for rapeseed and sunflowers. The primary sources of edible seed oils are soybeans, cotton, canola, sunflowers, peanuts, etc. Whole oilseeds comprise high concentrations of energy and adequate concentrations of fiber and protein. Meals which comes from oilseeds are used as protein supplements for entire classes of dairy cattle.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

CHS Inc.

Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Oilseeds International Ltd

The Archer Daniels Midl and Company

The Bühler Holding AG

Wilmar International Limited

The global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of type, category and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into soybean, palm kernel, rapeseed, sunflower, cottonseed, groundnut, and others. On the basis of the category the market is segmented into conventional, and genetically modified. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into oilseed meal, and vegetable oil.

