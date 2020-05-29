Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

Artificial turfs are synthetic surfaces made of fibers including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. These are used across the globe due to attractive features such as high durability, low maintenance, superior quality, all weather utility, visual appeal, and eco-friendly attribute. Such turfs are in high demand in sports such as football, hockey, baseball, golf, and other activities that require a durable grass surface.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass) Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf) CoCreation Grass Corporation FieldTurf Global Syn-Turf Controlled Products LLC (GrassTex) ForestGrass Synlawn Artificial Grass The Dow Chemical Company (DOW)

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013790

What is the Dynamics of Fuel Card Market?

Factors such as replacement of grass surface with artificial turfs in sports stadiums and eco-friendly attribute of such materials drive the global artificial turf market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of artificial turf market. However, high cost of artificial turfs and high surface temperature of artificial turf hamper the market development.

What is the SCOPE of Fuel Card Market?

Furthermore, these turfs can be 100% recycled due to the use of recycled polymers for manufacturing, which in turn makes them LEED compliant. In addition, its water saving capability increases its utility in several water scarce regions. Technological developments in manufacturing processes has considerably reduced the prices of artificial turfs. Furthermore, the advent of hybrid artificial turfs offers lucrative scope for the market growth.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The report segments the artificial turf market on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into contact sport, leisure & landscaping, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Fuel Card Market?

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013790

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.