A facial aesthetic treatment, known as facial rejuvenation treatment, offers a non-surgical option of reducing the signs of aging visible on the face. By the use of this treatment, it possible to even the skin tone, reduce wrinkles as well as give a youthful effect. The commonly accepted forms of facial aesthetics include botox and dermal filler, which are used as per a patient’s skin condition or desired needs.

The facial aesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the growth in the cosmetic industry along with the rise in geriatric population. In addition, the rising preference for minimally invasive technique is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Facial Aesthetics Market globally. This report on ‘Facial Aesthetics Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Company Profiles:

1. ADODERM

2. ALLERGAN

3. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

4. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

5. Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

6. Mentor Worldwide LLC

7. Merz Anteis

8. Prollenium Medical Technologies

9. Suneva Medical

10. Zimmer Aesthetics

The “Facial Aesthetics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of facial aesthetics market with detailed market segmentation by system, component and geography. The facial aesthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading facial aesthetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The facial aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as, botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. The facial aesthetics market is categorized based on end user such as aesthetic clinics, beauty salon and hospitals

