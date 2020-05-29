Emergency shutdown systems are mostly deployed in manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and several other industries. However, the growth in these sector is likely to drive the Europe emergency shutdown systems market. Major companies such as ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hima Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation are also likely to drive the emergency shutdown systems market.

To minimize the impact of emergencies that are typically associated with unregulated flooding, hydrocarbon escape, or fire outbreaks in areas containing hydrocarbons or sectors that may otherwise be risky, Emergency shutdown system (ESD) are designed. Such factors are likely to drive the Europe emergency systems market. Stringent rules and regulation related to safety and environment concern is likely to drive the Europe emergency shutdown systems market.

Top Key Players: Siemens AG,ABB Ltd.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,National Oilwell Varco, Inc.,Cameron International Corporation,OMRON Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – Segmentation

Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – By Component

Switches

Sensors

Programmable Safety System

Safety Valves

Actuators

Others

Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – By Control Method

Pneumatic

Electrical

Fiber Optic

Hydraulic

Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – By End User Industry

Oil & Gas

Refining

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Upcoming oil and gas refining projects are likely to provide the opportunities for emergency shutdown systems market. High design and development cost for SMEs might hamper the emergency shutdown systems market.

