Contract Research Organization market report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, and forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

The content of the Contract Research Organization market report showcase authentic section of each market segments like type, application, end user in an insightful arrangement. It Includes conclusive market numbers in for of relevant charts and tables to empower market players understand market scenario and viewpoints of different experts and industry leaders from the global market.

IQVIA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PAREXEL International Corporation

Syneos Health

PRA Health Sciences

Charles River

ICON plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

WuXi AppTec

Medpace

The market for Contract Research Organization (CRO) is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in NGS Platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests. Furthermore, increasing applications of NGS is likely to widen up the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global CROs Market – By Type

– Early Phase Services

– Clinical Research Services

– Laboratory Services

– Post-Approval Services

Global CROs Market – By End User

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Medical Devices Companies

The reports cover key developments in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. The report also includes the profiles of key Contract Research Organization (CRO) market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Strategic Insights

Product approvals and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global contract research organization industry. Few of the product approvals and acquisitions made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In June, 2018, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Sciformix Corporation, a scientific process outsourcing company focused on pharmacovigilance and regulatory solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical devices clients. Sciformix has become part of Covance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s drug development business.

2018: In June, IQVIA launched Virtual Research Solutions, a new suite of technology-led study options offering advances in patient-centric trial design and execution. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, Virtual Research Solutions combines unparalleled information assets, advanced analytics, technologies and critical domain expertise to design and execute trials and late-phase studies.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

– Forecast and analysis of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

