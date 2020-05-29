In 2029, the Cellulosic Fibre market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Cellulosic Fibre market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Cellulosic Fibre market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grasim Industries Limited

Lenzing AG

Bracell Limited

Tangshan Sanyou Group

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Chengdu Grace Fibres Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Viscose Fibres

Modal Fibres & Lyocell Fibres

Segment by Application

Textiles & Clothing

Non-Wovens, Industrial

Other

The global Cellulosic Fibre market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Cellulosic Fibre market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Cellulosic Fibre market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.