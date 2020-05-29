Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market during the assessment period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8903?source=atm

Vital Information Enclosed in the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market

Most recent developments in the current Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market? What is the projected value of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market?

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8903?source=atm

Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market. The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

increasing demand for fuel economy has attracted the attention of OEM manufacturers to decrease the overall automobile weight. Thus in order to reduce body weight of automobiles, manufacturers are focussing on using body panels that are lighter than conventional body panels. Body panels made of materials with low density such as high-strength steel, aluminium, and polymers & composites are considered to be lightweight automotive body panels. Such lightweight body panels provide the desired strength for the components with reduced weight.

Global consumption of lightweight automotive body panels was pegged at 9,500 thousand tonnes in 2015. Sales revenue of lightweight automotive body panels is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2016–2026).

Steady recovery in global automotive production along with an increasing focus on lightweighting is driving market demand

Rising disposable income with growing economic conditions is driving global automotive production. With an increase in automotive production, concerns for increasing greenhouse gas emissions is rising globally. In order to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations to meet fuel emission standards. To comply with such stringent regulations, manufacturers are expected to increase their focus on automotive lightweighting. Increasing automotive production along with an increasing focus on lightweighting is anticipated to drive market demand over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with lightweighting materials are hindering widespread adoption and this is likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

High-strength Steel material type sub-segment projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

The High-strength Steel sub-segment is estimated to account for maximum share of 73.5% in the overall market by 2016 end. The Aluminium sub-segment is estimated to account for a significant share of 18.0% by the end of 2016.

Door Panels component type segment projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

The Door Panels segment is estimated to account for maximum share and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The Door Panels and Trunk Lids segments are estimated to collectively account for a share of 51.2% in the overall market.

Passenger Car vehicle type segment estimated to account for prominent market share throughout the forecast period

The Passenger Car segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This segment is estimated to account for 46.9% share of the global lightweight automotive body panels market by 2016 end. The Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment is projected to account for the lowest value share over the forecast period.

APEJ regional market expected to gain maximum market share between 2016 and 2026

APEJ is estimated to account for a major share in global automotive production and is expected to witness higher growth rates in terms of automotive production. The APEJ lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during 2016–2026. The market in North America is estimated to account for 34.1% value share of the global lightweight automotive body panels market by the end of 2016. The higher market value share of the North America market is attributed to the relative higher vehicle production in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on expanding their market presence in emerging markets through joint ventures and collaborations

GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO. LTD., AUSTEM COMPANY LTD., Gestamp, Plastic Omnium, Magna International Inc., Stick Industry Co. Ltd., Changshu Huiyi Mechanical & Electrical Co. Ltd., KUANTE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURE CO. LIMITED, Hwashin, FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION, and ABC Group, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global lightweight automotive body panels market. Some of these companies are directing their investments towards the deployment of advanced technologies for product development.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8903?source=atm

Why Buy from MRRSE?