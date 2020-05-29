The objective of Corporate Telephony market report is to provide a detailed analysis of ICT industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyse the growth trends, and future prospects. By keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend, market research analysis has been carried out to provide quality market insights. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Corporate Telephony market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report.

The “Global Corporate Telephony Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corporate telephony market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global corporate telephony market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corporate telephony market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Corporate Telephony refers to the electronic transmission of information between distant parties using various means such as landline phones, laptops, desktop, mobile phones and fax machines. This transmission can be in the form of voice, fax, etc. Various types of systems that are covered in this study include Private Branch Exchange system (PBX), Key System Unit (KSU) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The healthcare sector is expected to show robust growth on account of the rapid adoption of the latest technologies for corporate telephony. The need for unified communication across enterprises is gaining traction and is likely to support the market growth over the coming years.

Avaya

ALE International

Atos SE

Cisco

Huawei Technologies

Matrix Comsec

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

NEC Enterprise Solutions

SAMSUNG

The corporate telephony market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of the IP-PBX technology coupled with the increasing adoption among SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, high demand from the government and healthcare sectors is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, data security and network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the corporate telephony market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market is expected to showcase significant opportunity with growing demand from the BFSI and transportation sector over the coming years.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Corporate Telephony Market Landscape

Part 04: Corporate Telephony Market Sizing

Part 05: Corporate Telephony Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

