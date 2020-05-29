Analysis of the Global Acai Berry Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Acai Berry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Acai Berry market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Acai Berry market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Acai Berry market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Acai Berry market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Acai Berry market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Acai Berry market

Segmentation Analysis of the Acai Berry Market

The Acai Berry market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Acai Berry market report evaluates how the Acai Berry is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Acai Berry market in different regions including:

Nutraceuticals application segment to emerge a pale second in the global acai berry market

The Nutraceuticals application segment accounted for just over 10% of the global acai berry market in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to lose a massive 124 basis points over the course of the decadal study. However, the Nutraceuticals segment is predicted to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 9.4% to 8.4% over the period 2016-2026 making it the second highest segment by application after the Food and Beverage segment in the global acai berry market. In 2016, the Nutraceuticals segment was worth more than US$ 75 Mn and this is forecast to grow to almost US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. With respect to volume, the Nutraceuticals segment registered close to 34,000 tonnes in 2016 and this is anticipated to rise to more than 95,000 tonnes towards the close of the decade, registering a CAGR of 11.2% in terms of volume. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn can be exploited in the Nutraceuticals application segment of the global acai berry market for the 10 year period between 2016 and 2026.

Health conscious customers drive demand in the Nutraceuticals segment

Rising awareness and a noticeable shift towards healthier alternatives are responsible for the surge in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in powder form, capsule form or tablets that can be consumed directly. These capsules or tablets are rich in ORAC value and contain high antioxidants that lead to various health benefits. This rise in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals is boosting the consumption and revenue share of the Nutraceuticals application segment in the global acai berry market.

Questions Related to the Acai Berry Market Catered to in the Report:

