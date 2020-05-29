Sameer Joshi

Cleanroom disposable gloves are primarily used across pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and electronic industries as a protection tool for the cleanroom staff and to avoid cross contamination of the manufactured products. These gloves are manufactured from various materials such as natural rubber/latex, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene.

Ansell Healthcare Hartalega Holdings Berhad Supermax Corporation Berhad Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd. Rubberex Corporation Berhad Top Glove Corporation Berhad Adventa Berhad Cardinal Health, Inc. Dynarex Corporation Semperit AG Holding

What is the Dynamics of Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market?

Natural rubber cleanroom disposable gloves are widely used in the market, as they are the most-conventional and provide highest level of comfort and ergonomic fit. This trend is expected to change in the future, as more customized and newer materials may be developed and commercialized. Different types of gloves by material offers different benefits For instance, cleanroom nitrile gloves exhibit superior puncture and friction resistance and optimum finger movements as compared to the latex gloves.

What is the SCOPE of Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market?

The flexibility offered by nitrile gloves in terms of finger movements can be attributed to its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry segments such as production of vaccines, enzymes, and large and small volume parenteral. World cleanroom disposable gloves market was $948 million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $1,683 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period (2016-2022).

What is the Market Segmentation?

The market growth is driven by a large base of customers (pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and electronic industries. Increasing operations in the cleanroom space, growing safety concerns and regulations across various industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, boosts the adoption of cleanroom disposable gloves, thereby driving the market. Adoption of industrial robots and volatility of raw material prices would moderately restrain the growth of cleanroom disposable gloves market in the coming years.

What is the Regional Framework of Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market?

The global cleanroom disposable gloves market studied in this report is segmented by type of material, end user, and geography. Based on types of material, it is sub segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into aerospace, disk drives, flat panels, food, hospitals, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and other industries. The market by geography is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

