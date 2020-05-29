The high per capita income of people in the region is driving widespread infrastructural constructions and upgrades in North America. Initiatives taken by the government in infrastructural developments are enabling huge volumes of construction activities undertaken mainly in the urban areas of the countries. The growth in the construction industry is primarily driven by continuous investments by the private sector in residential and commercial building projects. Furthermore, the demand for housing construction in the US witnesses’ growth due to increasing immigration in the country.

Also, the Canadian government plans to invest US$ 6 billion in its social infrastructure by 2020 to offer affordable housing to both lower and middle-class populations of the country by spending on new housing buildings construction. Therefore, rising urbanization is expected to drive the growth of the construction sector in North America.

Top Key Players: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG,Robert Bosch GmbH.,Deere & Company,Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,Husqvarna AB,Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.,MTD Products Inc.,The Toro Company,Ariens Company,YAMABIKO Corporation

The willingness of individuals to have luxurious lifestyle is one of the factors responsible for stimulating the growth of the residential sector. Individual houses with lawn or garden areas in the US play a significant role in bolstering the use of different outdoor power equipment. Need among the Americans to have a lawn is rising owing to the increase in the construction of individual houses. Therefore, increasing construction and growing popularity of DIY is increasing the demand for outdoor equipment market in North America.

North America Outdoor Power Equipment Market–Segmentation

North America Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers

Blowers

Tillers and Cultivators

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Hedge Trimmers

Sprayers

Mist Dusters

Others

North America Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Power Source

Electric-Powered

Fuel-Powered

North America Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Application

Commercial

Residential

North America Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The North America outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities and technological advancements in the region are expected to support the growth of outdoor power equipment market.

