BIG BOOM IN EUROPE OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET 2027 | HUSQVARNA AB,TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
The European construction sector witnessed a decent growth rate in recent time after experiencing a downturn in the last few years. The construction industry contributes nearly 10% of GDP in the region. The most flourishing sector accounted for residential areas, which is influentially growing to attribute to the demographic trends, increased per capita income, and low mortgage rates. European countries such as Germany, Ireland, France, and the UK are experiencing high growth in their construction sector. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry.
The growth in the construction of residential as well as commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow in the region; thus, positively impacting the outdoor power equipment market.
Top Key Players: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG,Robert Bosch GmbH.,Deere & Company,Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,Husqvarna AB,Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.,MTD Products Inc.,The Toro Company,Ariens Company,YAMABIKO Corporation
The do-it-yourself (DIY) gardening trend is one of the major drivers for the growth of the European, outdoor power equipment market. In addition, the growing investments in infrastructure and construction industry are fuelling the demand for equipment in the commercial sector. The landscaping industry includes landscape architecture, landscape planning, and construction, as well as maintenance. The growth of the global landscaping industry is driven by new infrastructure projects, as well as the maintenance and improvement of existing properties. Commercial products and battery-powered equipment are the two fastest-growing categories in the European, outdoor power equipment market.
Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market–Segmentation
Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Equipment Type
- Lawn Mowers
- Blowers
- Tillers and Cultivators
- Chainsaws
- Trimmers
- Hedge Trimmers
- Sprayers
- Mist Dusters
- Others
Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Power Source
- Electric-Powered
- Fuel-Powered
Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
The European outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The growing construction industry is supporting the increasing demand for the outdoor power equipment market in Europe.
