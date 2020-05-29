The flip chip packages help in interconnecting the conductive bumps with the chips and package substrates. Flip chip packages are deployed in applications including desktops, laptops, GPU, CPU, chipsets, and others. Heavy R&D investments by the major players including Intel, TSMC, IBM, and others is propelling the demand for flip chip packages in the market. The factors including growth in the internet of things (IoT) technology and increasing demand for sensors in the smartphone industry are significantly driving the flip chip packages market. However, factors such as high initial investments and less options for customization is hindering the growth of the market.

The “Global Flip Chip Packages Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the flip chip packages industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global flip chip packages market with detailed market segmentation by bumping technology, end user, and geography. The global flip chip packages market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the flip chip packages market.

Some of the key players of Flip Chip Packaging Market:

Intel Corporation, Chipbond Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Siliconware Precision Industries, Texas Instruments, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. LTD., Powertech Technology, IBM Corporation, and Amkor Technology Inc. among others.

The Global Flip Chip Packaging Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Flip Chip Packaging market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Flip Chip Packaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

