Asphalt additives are crucial towards sustainable development of roads and household infrastructure. In addition, asphalt additives enhance the efficiency and overall life of the roads when mixed with the paving grade asphalt thus demand for such additives is gaining prominence across the globe.

Evonik Industries AG Tri-Chem Industries Ingevity, AkzoNobel N.V. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company Honeywell International Inc. Huntsman International LLC Kao Corporation ArrMaz The Arkema Group.

What is the Dynamics of Asphalt Additives Market?

The world asphalt additives market is expected to reach $2,302 million through 2022, from 2015 market value of $1,433 registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis period. Increasing demand for asphalt from construction industry, growing conformity with latest manufacturing standards, and rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additives market growth.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polymerized asphalt cement, novophalt, multigrade asphalt cement, polyester modifier, and others. In 2015, the polymerized asphalt cement (PAC) segment occupied around half of the overall asphalt additives market, in volume terms as PAC enhances the ability of asphalt to combat fatigue and cracks.

What is the Regional Framework of Asphalt Additives Market?

Furthermore, the market has been segmented on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, the consumption of asphalt additives in different countries has also been included in the report. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied two-fifths of the total asphalt additives market, in volume terms. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the analysis period.

