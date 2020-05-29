Asia Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the increasing reuse of pen needles in the region.
ASIA PACIFIC DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Oral
- Solid Oral Drugs
- Liquid Oral Drugs
- Semi-solid Oral Drugs
- Transmucosal
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery
- In-metered Dose Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Nebulizers
- Nasal Drug Delivery
- Nasal Sprays
- Nasal Drops
- Nasal Gels
- Buccal Drug Delivery
- Sublingual Drug Delivery
- Rectal Transmucosal Drug delivery
- Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery
- Injectable
- Conventional Injection Devices
- Self-Injection Devices
- Needle Free Injectors
- Pen Injectors
- Wearable Injectors
- Topical
- Semi-solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations
- Liquid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations
- Solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations
- Transdermal Patches
- Transdermal Gels
- Others
- Implantable
- Active Implantable
- Passive Implantable
- Ocular
- Eye Drops & Sprays
- Gels & Ointments
- Ocular Inserts
- Drug Coated Contact Lenses
By Application
- Hospital & Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Company Profiles
- BD
- 3M
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Baxter
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Novartis AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
