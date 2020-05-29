The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the increasing reuse of pen needles in the region.

ASIA PACIFIC DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Oral Solid Oral Drugs Liquid Oral Drugs Semi-solid Oral Drugs



Transmucosal Pulmonary Drug Delivery In-metered Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Nebulizers Nasal Drug Delivery Nasal Sprays Nasal Drops Nasal Gels Buccal Drug Delivery Sublingual Drug Delivery Rectal Transmucosal Drug delivery Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery



Injectable Conventional Injection Devices Self-Injection Devices Needle Free Injectors Pen Injectors Wearable Injectors



Topical Semi-solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Liquid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Transdermal Patches Transdermal Gels Others



Implantable Active Implantable Passive Implantable



Ocular Eye Drops & Sprays Gels & Ointments Ocular Inserts Drug Coated Contact Lenses



By Application

Hospital & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia



Company Profiles

BD

3M

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

