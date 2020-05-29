The global energy gum market was valued at $75.15 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $125.24 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Energy gum a caffeine-rich gum that provides instant energy to alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation and fatigue as well as improve alertness and mental performance. It works by improving reaction time, alertness, concentration, and cognitive performance, particularly under conditions where sustained vigilance is necessary and the effects of sleep deprivation could be detrimental. Caffeine, being the prime ingredient of energy gums, proves effective in sustaining physical vigilance and prevents cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Energy gum is prepared by softening gum bases, followed by the addition of other formulation ingredients. Sugar, aspartame, liquid glucose, sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and various flavors are the other ingredients used in the manufacturing to reduce bitterness and improve taste. Energy gums have witnessed an upheaval among fitness conscious individuals who regularly consume sport nutrition and fitness supplements.

Some of the key players of Energy Gum Market:

Blast Power Gum, BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd., Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett), Energy Bombs, GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), NeuroGum, LLC, Mars Inc. (Wm Wrigley), Zest?l International NZ Ltd.

The Global Energy Gum Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Health Stores

Segmentation by application:

Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Energy Gum market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Energy Gum market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Energy Gum Market illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Energy Gum Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application. Forecast and analysis of Energy Gum Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Energy Gum Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Energy Gum Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

