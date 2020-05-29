Adhesives films are solid thermoplastic sheets or thermosetting polymers partially cured and cut to use in components, substrates, or lids. These films are adaptable in applications such as protective films, graphic films, labels, and tapes. Adhesive films are increasingly utilized in radio transmitter, LED lighting, aviation hardware, handheld processing, and car gadgets.

The global adhesive film market was valued at $17.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global adhesive film market are BASF SE, The 3M Company, DuPont., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Hitachi Chemical

These are comprised of materials, for example, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyvinyl acetic acid derivation, and polyvinyl butyral. Factors, for example, stringent government standards to bring down carbon discharges by lessening vehicle weight, are expected to drive the market growth. These government regulations boost the demand for adhesive films in automotive applications to bond and seal automotive parts. Unpredictability of raw material costs and stringent guidelines related to unstable natural compound discharges from adhesive films is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global adhesive film market is segmented on the basis of film material, technology, end user industry, and region. On the basis of film material, it is divided into polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene and others. By technology, it is classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive and others. On the basis end user, it is categorized into electrical and electronics, aerospace, automotive and transportation and others.

