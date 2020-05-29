The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the psychiatric disorder that mainly occurs in children and adolescents. The diagnosis of ADHD is difficult due to unknown genetic causes and a lack of accurate biomarkers. Psychostimulants are the primarily recommended therapeutics for the treatment of ADHD as its helps to reduce or prevent symptoms of hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity in order to improve quality of life.

The research report provides a big picture on “ADHD Therapeutics market” 2027, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete R & D history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the ADHD Therapeutics hike in terms of revenue.

ADHD Therapeutics market – key companies profiled

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

UCB S.A.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Impax Laboratories

The global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, age group, distribution channel and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants. Based on age group, the global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into pediatric, adolescent and adults. On the basis of distribution channel, the ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and e-Commerce.

