The report on the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market is segmented into

Longitudinal Submerged Arc Weld (LSAW)

Helical / Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Pipeline

Petrochemical Industry

Building Drainage

Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market: Regional Analysis

The Large Diameter Steel Pipes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Large Diameter Steel Pipes market include:

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

Borusan Mannesmann (Turkey)

ChelPipe (Russia)

EEW-Bergrohr GmbH

EUROPIPE GmbH (Germany)

EVRAZ North America (USA)

Jindal SAW Ltd. (India)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

National Pipe Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

PAO Severstal (Russia)

PAO TMK (Russia)

TMK IPSCO (USA)

PSL Limited (India)

Sutor (China)

Tata Steel Europe Ltd (The UK)

Techint Group SpA (Italy)

Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)

United Metallurgical Company OMK (Russia)

United States Steel Corporation (US)

Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)

