The welding gas/shielding gas market has witnessed a significant growth owing to the growth in the metal and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the growing demand for Aluminum is estimated to boost the welding gas/shielding gas market in the coming years. The high demand in the automotive industry provides a wide market opportunity for the key players operating in the welding gas/shielding gas market.

Leading Welding Gas Shielding Gas Market Players:

Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Iceblick Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, Praxair Inc., Southern Industrial Gas, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, The Linde Group

Welding gas/shielding gases are semi-inert or inert gases that are generally used in several welding processes such as the gas metal arc welding and gas tungsten arc welding. Their purpose is to defend the weld area from oxygen, and water vapour. There has been a rising demand for these gases from various industries such as the automobiles that have contributed to its expansion all over the globe..

The “Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Welding gas/shielding gas market with detailed market segmentation by end-use industry, type, storage, application, and geography. The global welding gas/shielding gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Welding gas/shielding gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Welding gas/shielding gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Welding gas/shielding gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

